Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

