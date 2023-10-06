Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

