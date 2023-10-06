Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $51.33 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.