Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.