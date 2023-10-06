Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $18.64 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

