Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

