Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,137 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 599,679 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 45.5% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,018,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,392 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

