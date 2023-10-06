Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 551,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

BATS KOCT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

