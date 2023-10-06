Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $208.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.