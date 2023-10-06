Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

