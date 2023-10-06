Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,284,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,706 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

