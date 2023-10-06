Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.