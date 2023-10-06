Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 5,853 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas stock opened at $481.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.53 and its 200 day moving average is $481.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

