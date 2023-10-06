Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Atlassian stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $246.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total transaction of $1,681,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,512,757.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,681,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,512,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,491 shares of company stock worth $67,703,403 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

