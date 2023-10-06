Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Masco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

