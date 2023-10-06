Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock worth $1,722,034. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

