Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

