Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $103.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

