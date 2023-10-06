Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 11,226 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

