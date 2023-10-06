Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 295 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO stock opened at $862.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $872.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $916.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

