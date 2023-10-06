Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

