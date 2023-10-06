Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 4.4 %

K stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock worth $44,530,084. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

