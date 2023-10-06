Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,337 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12.

On Thursday, July 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $112,502,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $110,818,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

