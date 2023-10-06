Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.85.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

