Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

