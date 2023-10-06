Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALGT

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.