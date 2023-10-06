Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $426.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.88. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

