Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 219,302 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $509,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 82.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $555,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.