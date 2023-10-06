Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.