Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 59,872 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.