Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Endava worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.09. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

