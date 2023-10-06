Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.53% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF opened at $3.03 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.