Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 315,684 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.1 %

CRUS opened at $71.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.