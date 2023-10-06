Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after buying an additional 889,795 shares during the period.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,189,292. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Read Our Latest Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.