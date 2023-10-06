Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Seaboard worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

Seaboard stock opened at $3,653.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,816.59. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,375.01 and a one year high of $4,090.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seaboard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.