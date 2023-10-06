Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Phreesia worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 580.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $991.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,765 shares of company stock valued at $454,810 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

