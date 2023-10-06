Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.