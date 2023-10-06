Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

