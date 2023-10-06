Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

