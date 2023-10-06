Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $129.32 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $142.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

