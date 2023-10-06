Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 419,798 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAPA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

