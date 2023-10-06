Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,659 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.24% of Miller Industries worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $300.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Miller Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

