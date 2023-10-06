Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $178.71 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.40 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.