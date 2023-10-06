American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $16.20 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

