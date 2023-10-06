American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) vs. Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Critical Review

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of American Superconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Superconductor and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

American Superconductor presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given American Superconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

This table compares American Superconductor and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor -27.94% -34.15% -17.12% Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Volatility and Risk

American Superconductor has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Superconductor and Clean Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $105.98 million 1.94 -$35.04 million ($1.13) -6.02 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 26.23 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Superconductor.

Summary

American Superconductor beats Clean Energy Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; resilient electric grid systems, resilient electric grid systems; D-VAR systems used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; actiVAR system, a fast-switching medium-voltage reactive compensation solution; armorVAR system installed for reactive compensation, power factor correction, loss reduction, utility bill savings, and mitigation of common power quality concerns related to power converter-based generation and load devices; and D-VAR volt var optimization (VVO) that serves the distribution power grid market. This segment also offers ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship's magnetic signature; and in board power delivery systems, power generation systems, and propulsion systems; and transformers and rectifiers systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, engineered designs, and support services; and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment's design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts and higher. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

