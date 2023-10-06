Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $322.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.70 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

