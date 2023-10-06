Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
