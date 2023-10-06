Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

