Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $17.89

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.73 million, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 1.01. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,453.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $119,958.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $119,453.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,120 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

