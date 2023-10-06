Analyzing BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,033.36%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.18, suggesting that its stock price is 6,018% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $80.08 million 0.13 -$61.73 million ($2.41) -0.11 BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 80.17 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -84.95% N/A -60.84% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

