ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,129,600.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

